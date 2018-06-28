Salem City Council Will Meet July 3

Salem City Council Will Meet July 3Written by Theresa Rose on June 28, 2018
City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting-
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 6/6/2018
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Dillon Haynes – 205 W. Van Buren –Nuisance Abatement (Updates, if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any)
- Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St
- Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St.
- Equipment Sales – Kramer
- Status updates on Periodic Exam Recommendations – Tabled from April 10th meeting
- New Business
- Building Permit(s) – Dillon Haynes
- Ordinance Enforcement Committee
- 309 S Monroe – Nuisance Violations
- L. Pelling Proposal
- Closed Session –
- Under Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 (1) (i) – Employees/Attorney Annual Reviews
- Resume Open Session
- Employee Annual Wages/Benefits (must be published in newspaper once per year)
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Adjourn Meeting