Salem City Council Will Meet January 2

Written by Theresa Rose on December 28, 2017

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center

Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 at 5:30 PM

 

 

  1. Open Meeting-
  2. Swearing In of New Council Members
  • Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 12/5/2017
  1. Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  2. Old Business
  3. Updates – Dillon Haynes – Nuisance 205 W. Van Buren (if any)
  4. Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any)
  5. Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St
  6. Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St.
  7. Bi-Annual Evaluation of City Attorney / Request for Proposals for City Attorney
  8. New Business
    1. Fire Department – Financial Status
    2. Addition of Streetlight in alley between both Churches
    3. L. Pelling Co. – 2018 Proposal
    4. Utility Deposit Increase (Recommendations from IA League of Cities)
    5. Utility Rates
    6. Salem Veteran’s Memorial – “Trailblazer” sign placement approval
  • Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  1. Adjourn Meeting