Salem City Council Will Meet January 2

Salem City Council Will Meet January 2Written by Theresa Rose on December 28, 2017
City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center
Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting-
- Swearing In of New Council Members
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 12/5/2017
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Updates – Dillon Haynes – Nuisance 205 W. Van Buren (if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any)
- Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St
- Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St.
- Bi-Annual Evaluation of City Attorney / Request for Proposals for City Attorney
- New Business
- Fire Department – Financial Status
- Addition of Streetlight in alley between both Churches
- L. Pelling Co. – 2018 Proposal
- Utility Deposit Increase (Recommendations from IA League of Cities)
- Utility Rates
- Salem Veteran’s Memorial – “Trailblazer” sign placement approval
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Adjourn Meeting