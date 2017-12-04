Salem City Council Meets December 5

Salem City Council Meets December 5Written by Theresa Rose on December 4, 2017
City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center
Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 5:30 p.m.
- Open Meeting-
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 11/8/2017
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Updates – Dillon Haynes – Nuisance 205 W. Van Buren (if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any)
- Sewer Repair Project Updates
- Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St
- Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St.
- Code Compliance – 307 E Oak St.
- Fire Dept. – Purchase of new helmets (tabled from last meeting)
- New Business
- ACE Electric – Estimate for Generator maintenance
- Budget Work Group
- Bi-Annual Evaluation of City Attorney
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Close Meeting