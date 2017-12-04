Salem City Council Meets December 5

Written by Theresa Rose on December 4, 2017

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center

Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 5:30 p.m.

  1. Open Meeting-
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 11/8/2017
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  1. Old Business
  2. Updates – Dillon Haynes – Nuisance 205 W. Van Buren (if any)
  3. Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any)
  4. Sewer Repair Project Updates
  5. Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St
  6. Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St.
  7. Code Compliance – 307 E Oak St.
  8. Fire Dept. – Purchase of new helmets (tabled from last meeting)

 

  1. New Business
    1. ACE Electric – Estimate for Generator maintenance
    2. Budget Work Group
    3. Bi-Annual Evaluation of City Attorney

 

  1. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  • Close Meeting