Salem City Council Meets December 4

Salem City Council Meets December 4Written by Theresa Rose on December 3, 2018
City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 11/7/2018
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – (Updates, Demolition)
- Library – Financial / Auditor Recommendations (Updates, if any)
- Equipment Sales – Information for Sale of Road Grader, Generator, Water Plant, and Street Packer (Approved to sell at July 3rd Meeting – Approval put on hold at Oct 9th Meeting)
- Zoning Variance – M. Hoyer
- Appointed Boards & Committees
- Open Meeting Laws – Ordinance
- Water Rate Adjustment – Discussion / First Reading of Ordinance #2018-02
- New Business
- Southeast Iowa Ridge Blaster’s Snowmobile Club – Trail Agreement
- Miranda Haes- Lower Skunk River Watershed Project
- Mayor’s Home Rule Proclamation – 50th Year Celebration of Home Rule – IA League of Cities
- Fire Dept. – Grant
- Sand/Salt Spreader – Kramer
- Annual Christmas Light Contest
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Adjourn Meeting