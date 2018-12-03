Salem City Council Meets December 4

Written by Theresa Rose on December 3, 2018

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 at 5:30 PM

 

  1. Open Meeting
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 11/7/2018
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes

 

  1. Old Business
  2. Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
  3. Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – (Updates, Demolition)
  4. Library – Financial / Auditor Recommendations (Updates, if any)
  5. Equipment Sales – Information for Sale of Road Grader, Generator, Water Plant, and Street Packer (Approved to sell at July 3rd Meeting – Approval put on hold at Oct 9th Meeting)
  6. Zoning Variance – M. Hoyer
  7. Appointed Boards & Committees
  8. Open Meeting Laws – Ordinance
  9. Water Rate Adjustment – Discussion / First Reading of Ordinance #2018-02

 

  1. New Business
    1. Southeast Iowa Ridge Blaster’s Snowmobile Club – Trail Agreement
    2. Miranda Haes- Lower Skunk River Watershed Project
    3. Mayor’s Home Rule Proclamation – 50th Year Celebration of Home Rule – IA League of Cities
    4. Fire Dept. – Grant
    5. Sand/Salt Spreader – Kramer
    6. Annual Christmas Light Contest

 

  1. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  • Adjourn Meeting