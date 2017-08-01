Salem City Council Meets August 2

Salem City Council Meets August 2Written by Theresa Rose on August 1, 2017
Salem City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center
Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.
- Open Meeting-
- Approve Minutes from July meeting
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Dillon Haynes- Nuisance 205 W. Van Buren
- Update on Property at 304 E. Jackson
- Update on Property at 206 N. Main
- Recreational Vehicle Ordinance
- Sewer Repair Project
- Rathbun Rural Water Update
- New Business
- Scott Roen – Inside Korner FUNdraiser (Aug. 19th)
- Joyce Lasswell – Neighborhood Watch
- Building Permit – Elizabeth Franklin
- Tree Removal Bids for City Park
- Nature Trail – Tree Removal Bids
- L. Pelling Proposals
- Restitution Request Form
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Close Meeting