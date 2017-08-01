Salem City Council Meets August 2

Written by Theresa Rose on August 1, 2017

Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

 

  1. Open Meeting-
  2. Approve Minutes from July meeting
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  1. Old Business
  2. Dillon Haynes- Nuisance 205 W. Van Buren
  3. Update on Property at 304 E. Jackson
  4. Update on Property at 206 N. Main
  5. Recreational Vehicle Ordinance
  6. Sewer Repair Project
  7. Rathbun Rural Water Update
  8. New Business
    1. Scott Roen – Inside Korner FUNdraiser (Aug. 19th)
    2. Joyce Lasswell – Neighborhood Watch
    3. Building Permit – Elizabeth Franklin
    4. Tree Removal Bids for City Park
    5. Nature Trail – Tree Removal Bids
    6. L. Pelling Proposals
    7. Restitution Request Form
  9. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  • Close Meeting