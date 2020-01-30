Salem City Council Meeting & Max Levy Public Hearing Agenda

Salem City Council Meeting & Max Levy Public Hearing AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on January 30, 2020
Community Center – 201 S Main Street, Salem, IA 52649
Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 5:30 PM
- Max Levy Public Hearing (5:30 PM)
- Public Comments
- Adjourn Public Hearing
- Open Regular Meeting (Immediately Following Public Hearing)
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 1/7/20
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Old Business
- Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
- Meeting/Discussion on 307 E Oak St – Non-Compliance to Nuisance Abatement
- Discussion with Deed & Contract holders of 201 W Cherry St. (Hoyer)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney)
- Kevin Nichting – Sidewalks/ Handicap Accessibility
- New Business
- Lewelling Quaker Museum Annual Report – Dave Helman
- Karen Jacobsmeier – 303 W Cherry St
- Paul Miller – Attorney
- Underground Liquor License
- Copier Sale – Open Sealed Bids
- Max Levy Resolution #2020-01
- Set Date/Time for Budget Estimate Public Hearing
- Credit Card Resolution #2020-02
- Fire Dept. – Finances/Transfer
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Adjourn Meeting