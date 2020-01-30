Salem City Council Meeting & Max Levy Public Hearing Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on January 30, 2020

 

Community Center – 201 S Main Street, Salem, IA 52649

Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 5:30 PM

 

  1. Max Levy Public Hearing (5:30 PM)
  2. Public Comments
  3. Adjourn Public Hearing

 

  1. Open Regular Meeting (Immediately Following Public Hearing)
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 1/7/20
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  1. Old Business
  2. Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
  3. Meeting/Discussion on 307 E Oak St – Non-Compliance to Nuisance Abatement
  4. Discussion with Deed & Contract holders of 201 W Cherry St. (Hoyer)
  5. Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney)
  6. Kevin Nichting – Sidewalks/ Handicap Accessibility

 

  1. New Business
  2. Lewelling Quaker Museum Annual Report – Dave Helman
  3. Karen Jacobsmeier – 303 W Cherry St
  4. Paul Miller – Attorney
  5. Underground Liquor License
  6. Copier Sale – Open Sealed Bids
  7. Max Levy Resolution #2020-01
  8. Set Date/Time for Budget Estimate Public Hearing
  9. Credit Card Resolution #2020-02
  10. Fire Dept. – Finances/Transfer
  11. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  • Adjourn Meeting