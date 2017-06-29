Salem City Council Meeting July 5

CITY OF SALEM

201 South Main Street Phone 319-258-4531

P.O. Box 179 Email salemcityhall@iowatelecom.net

Salem, IA 52649-0179

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center

Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

I. Open Meeting-

II. Approve Minutes from June meeting(s)

III. Swear In City Clerk

IV. Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes

V. Old Business

a. Dillon Haynes- Nuisance 205 W. Van Buren

b. Update on Property at 304 E. Jackson

c. Update on Property at 206 N. Main

d. Recreational Vehicle Ordinance

e. Sewer Repair Project

f. Rathbun Rural Water Update

VI. New Business

a. Sheriff McNamee- Resolution of Support, Henry County Jail 2017-05

b. Fire Truck Financial Assistance – Resolution 2017-06

c. Rathbun Water Purchase & Sewer Project Financial Assistance– Resolution 2017-07

d. Payroll (Pay Periods & Direct Deposit) – Resolution 2017-08

e. Darven Kendell- Des Moines Area Recyclers

f. Salem Veteran’s Memorial Update

g. George Barber- Building Permit

h. Mary Hoyer – Building Permit

i. Carmen Vancil – Building Permit

j. Mike Mertens – Building Permit

k. Utility Billing System (RVS Mosaics)

VII. Approval of Bills

VIII. Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes

IX. Close Meeting