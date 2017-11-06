Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Salem City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on November 6, 2017
Community Center
Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 5:30 p.m.
- Open Meeting-
- Approve Minutes from August meetings 10/2/2017
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Updates – Dillon Haynes – Nuisance 205 W. Van Buren (if any)
- Update on Property at 304 E. Jackson (if any)
- Update on Property at 206 N. Main (if any)
- Sewer Repair Project Updates (if any)
- New Business
- Jeff Baker – New Fire Dept. Member
- New EMS Member
- Fire Dept – Purchase of new helmets
- Notice of Abatement for 405 E Jackson St
- Notice of Abatement for 209 N Maple St.
- Set standard fees for clean-up/abatement of nuisances
- Procedures for Filing an Insurance Claim
- Camper on Oak St
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Close Meeting