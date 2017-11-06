Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on November 6, 2017

Community Center

Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 5:30 p.m.

  1. Open Meeting-
  2. Approve Minutes from August meetings 10/2/2017
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  1. Old Business
  2. Updates – Dillon Haynes – Nuisance 205 W. Van Buren (if any)
  3. Update on Property at 304 E. Jackson (if any)
  4. Update on Property at 206 N. Main (if any)
  5. Sewer Repair Project Updates (if any)
  6. New Business
    1. Jeff Baker – New Fire Dept. Member
    2. New EMS Member
    3. Fire Dept – Purchase of new helmets
    4. Notice of Abatement for 405 E Jackson St
    5. Notice of Abatement for 209 N Maple St.
    6. Set standard fees for clean-up/abatement of nuisances
    7. Procedures for Filing an Insurance Claim
    8. Camper on Oak St
  7. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  • Close Meeting