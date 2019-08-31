Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Salem City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on August 31, 2019
City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting
- Oath of Office – David Tedrow
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 7/2/19
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Old Business
- Nuisance Properties – (Council Lists)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney)
- Library – (Request to attend Meeting 8/14/19 at 5:30 PM)
- L. Pelling – Proposal
- Tax Abatement Program Options
- New Business
- Kevin Nichting – Tax Abatement
- Ron Smithburg – Park Bench
- Emily Schinstock – Janitor – Resignation
- Street Finance Report – Approval by Resolution #2019-05
- GovPayNet – Credit Card & Online Utility Payment Option
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Adjourn Meeting