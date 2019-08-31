Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at 5:30 PM

  1. Open Meeting
  2. Oath of Office – David Tedrow
  • Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 7/2/19
  1. Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  2. Old Business
  3. Nuisance Properties – (Council Lists)
  4. Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney)
  5. Library – (Request to attend Meeting 8/14/19 at 5:30 PM)
  6. L. Pelling – Proposal
  7. Tax Abatement Program Options
  8. New Business
  9. Kevin Nichting – Tax Abatement
  10. Ron Smithburg – Park Bench
  11. Emily Schinstock – Janitor – Resignation
  12. Street Finance Report – Approval by Resolution #2019-05
  13. GovPayNet – Credit Card & Online Utility Payment Option
  • Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  1. Adjourn Meeting