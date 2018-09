Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

CITY OF SALEM

201 South Main Street Phone 319-258-4531

P.O. Box 179 Email salemcityhall@iowatelecom.net

Salem, IA 52649-0179

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 at 5:30 PM

I. Open Meeting

II. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 8/7/2018

III. Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes

IV. Old Business

a. Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – (Updates, Demolition)

b. Library – Financial / Auditor Recommendations (Update)

c. Nuisances (Updates from Hoyer/Feehan)

309 S Monroe – Updates

209 N Maple – Updates (Tabled from July 3rd Meeting)

d. Equipment Sales – Information for Road Grader, Generator, Water Plant, and “Wobble Wheel” (Approved to sell at July 3rd Meeting)

V. New Business

a. Building Permit – 203 E Van Buren St

b. Fire Dept. – Cement outside front door

c. Fire Dept. – New Member

d. Sale of Street Packer (Spelling?) – Patterson

e. Clerkbooks – Hoyer/Stecker

f. Clerk Request – Change Wednesday Business Hours

g. Setbacks/Review of Building Permit Approved for 205 W Van Buren St – Hoyer

h. Set Date to Meet with M.A.P. – Workshop – Hoyer

i. Review of Budget

VI. Approval of Bills

VII. Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes

VIII. Adjourn Meeting