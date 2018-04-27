Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on April 27, 2018

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 5:30 PM

  1. Open Meeting-
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 4/3/2018 & 4/10/2018
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  1. Old Business
  2. Dillon Haynes – 205 W. Van Buren –Nuisance Abatement (Updates, if any)
  3. Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any)
  4. Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St
  5. Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St.
  6. Jeff Feehan – Water Leak / Excavation Bill
  7. Follow-Up on Audit Review – Hoyer
  8. New Business
    1. ATV’s, Golf Carts, Scooters Ordinance – 1st Reading
    2. Ordinance Enforcement Committee
    3. Employee Review Policy
    4. Special Assessments (Tax Liens) – Delinquent Utility Bill(s)
    5. Income Offset Program Enrollment
    6. Kramer’s, Inc. – Liquor License Renewal Approval
    7. Building Permit – Fedler – New Home
    8. Building Permit – Noble – 305 E Oak St – Fence
    9. Tree Removal from park – How many and Source of Matching Funding
  9. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  • Adjourn Meeting