Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Salem City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on April 27, 2018
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting-
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 4/3/2018 & 4/10/2018
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Dillon Haynes – 205 W. Van Buren –Nuisance Abatement (Updates, if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any)
- Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St
- Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St.
- Jeff Feehan – Water Leak / Excavation Bill
- Follow-Up on Audit Review – Hoyer
- New Business
- ATV’s, Golf Carts, Scooters Ordinance – 1st Reading
- Ordinance Enforcement Committee
- Employee Review Policy
- Special Assessments (Tax Liens) – Delinquent Utility Bill(s)
- Income Offset Program Enrollment
- Kramer’s, Inc. – Liquor License Renewal Approval
- Building Permit – Fedler – New Home
- Building Permit – Noble – 305 E Oak St – Fence
- Tree Removal from park – How many and Source of Matching Funding
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Adjourn Meeting