Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on April 3, 2020

Salem City Council Meeting Agenda (Teleconference)

Community Center – 201 S Main Street, Salem, IA 52649

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 5:30 PM

Open Meeting

  1. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 3/10/20
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  1. Old Business
  2. Spring Clean-Up (Postponed until May 16th, 2020)
  3. Easter Egg Hunt – Postponed
  4. Two Rivers – 2020-2021 Insurance Renewal
  5. New Business
  6. Building Permit – 204 E Oak St. – Fence
  7. ACE Electric – Generator Maintenance Quote
  8. Square Terminal – Approval & Resolution #2020-04 (Administrative Fees)
  9. Resolution #2020-05 Proclamation of Emergency – Temporary Moratorium on City Utility Bill Policies
  10. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  • Adjourn Meeting

MEETING CREDENTIALS: (Using “GoToMeeting” Service)

City of Salem
Tue, Apr 7, 2020 (Meeting will start at 5:30 PM)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://www.gotomeet.me/HayleeStecker/salem

You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (872) 240-3212

Access Code: 658-315-389

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/658315389