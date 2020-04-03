Salem City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on April 3, 2020
Salem City Council Meeting Agenda (Teleconference)
Community Center – 201 S Main Street, Salem, IA 52649
Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 5:30 PM
Open Meeting
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 3/10/20
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Old Business
- Spring Clean-Up (Postponed until May 16th, 2020)
- Easter Egg Hunt – Postponed
- Two Rivers – 2020-2021 Insurance Renewal
- New Business
- Building Permit – 204 E Oak St. – Fence
- ACE Electric – Generator Maintenance Quote
- Square Terminal – Approval & Resolution #2020-04 (Administrative Fees)
- Resolution #2020-05 Proclamation of Emergency – Temporary Moratorium on City Utility Bill Policies
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Adjourn Meeting
MEETING CREDENTIALS: (Using “GoToMeeting” Service)
City of Salem
Tue, Apr 7, 2020 (Meeting will start at 5:30 PM)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://www.gotomeet.me/HayleeStecker/salem
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (872) 240-3212
Access Code: 658-315-389
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/658315389