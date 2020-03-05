Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on March 5, 2020

City Council Budget Public Hearing & Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street, Salem, IA 52649

Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 5:30 PM

 

  1. Budget Public Hearing (5:30 PM)
  2. Public Comments
  3. Adjourn Public Hearing

 

  1. Open Regular Meeting (Immediately Following Public Hearing)
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 2/4/20
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  1. Old Business
  2. Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
  3. 307 E Oak St – Nuisance Abatement – Compliance by: 3/19/2020
  4. 201 W Cherry St. – Nuisance Abatement – (Hoyer)
  5. Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney)
  6. Credit Card Resolution #2020-02
  7. New Business
  8. Paul Miller – Attorney – Discussion
  9. Two Rivers – 2020-2021 Insurance Renewal
  10. Building Permit – 500 W Cherry St. – Fence
  11. Approve FY2021 City Budget – Resolution # 2020-03
  12. Enhance Henry Co. Grant – Hoyer
  13. Easter Egg Hunt – Volunteers Needed
  14. Spring Clean-Up – Scheduled for Apr. 18th, 2020
  15. Approval to close (merge with City) Library’s Accounts (IPERS, EFTPS, IA eFile, etc.)
  16. Chili Cook-Off – Donation for Playground
  17. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  • Adjourn Meeting

 