Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Salem City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on December 3, 2019
City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 11/6/19
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Old Business
- Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney)
- Sewer Disconnect – 303 W Cherry St (Tabled until December Meeting)
- New Business
- Cali Wilson – Award, Ceremony & Permission to Close Streets (Dec. 9th, 2019) – Feehan
- Clerk Request for Time Off
- Closed Session – under Iowa Code 21.5 (i) Attorney Performance Review
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Adjourn Meeting