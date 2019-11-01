Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on November 1, 2019

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at 5:30 PM

 

  1. Open Meeting
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 10/1/19
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  1. Old Business
  2. Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
  3. Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney)
  4. Tax Abatement Program – Cost of Services from Bond Attorney
  5. Sewer Disconnect – 303 W Cherry St (Tabled until December Meeting)
  6. Amend Ordinance 4-1 – Add Section 4-1.9: 1-Way Street (behind School) – 2nd Reading
  7. New Business
  8. Driveway – Taylor & Haley Swinscoe
  9. Cali Wilson – Feehan
  10. Hiring of Custodian
  11. Annual Financial Report – Approval
  12. Municipal Leadership Academy – Hoyer
  13. Closed Session – under Iowa Code 21.5 (i) Attorney Performance Review
  14. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  • Adjourn Meeting