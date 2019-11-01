Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Salem City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on November 1, 2019
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 10/1/19
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Old Business
- Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney)
- Tax Abatement Program – Cost of Services from Bond Attorney
- Sewer Disconnect – 303 W Cherry St (Tabled until December Meeting)
- Amend Ordinance 4-1 – Add Section 4-1.9: 1-Way Street (behind School) – 2nd Reading
- New Business
- Driveway – Taylor & Haley Swinscoe
- Cali Wilson – Feehan
- Hiring of Custodian
- Annual Financial Report – Approval
- Municipal Leadership Academy – Hoyer
- Closed Session – under Iowa Code 21.5 (i) Attorney Performance Review
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Adjourn Meeting