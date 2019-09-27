Salem City Council Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on September 27, 2019

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at 5:30 PM

 

  1. Open Meeting
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 9/3/19
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  1. Old Business
  2. Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
  3. Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney & Filing for Ownership – Hoyer)
  4. Tax Abatement Program – Resolution No. 2019-05 – Declare Necessity
  5. New Business
  6. Henry County Supervisor Candidate – Kat Zeglen
  7. Open Sealed Bids for Tree Removal
  8. RAGBRAI Funds/Monies – Feehan
  9. Halloween/Trick-or-Treat – Crew Public Library
  10. Sewer Disconnect – 303 W Cherry St
  11. Amend Ordinance 4-1 – Add Section 4-1.9: 1-Way Street (behind School)
  12. GovPayNet (updates/changes)
  13. Clerk Request – Time off
  14. November Meeting Date – Due to Election Day
  15. Custodian Interviews Date/Time
  16. Copier Purchase – Current Lease Ending
  17. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  • Adjourn Meeting