Salem City Council Meeting

Salem City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on September 27, 2019
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 9/3/19
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Old Business
- Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney & Filing for Ownership – Hoyer)
- Tax Abatement Program – Resolution No. 2019-05 – Declare Necessity
- New Business
- Henry County Supervisor Candidate – Kat Zeglen
- Open Sealed Bids for Tree Removal
- RAGBRAI Funds/Monies – Feehan
- Halloween/Trick-or-Treat – Crew Public Library
- Sewer Disconnect – 303 W Cherry St
- Amend Ordinance 4-1 – Add Section 4-1.9: 1-Way Street (behind School)
- GovPayNet (updates/changes)
- Clerk Request – Time off
- November Meeting Date – Due to Election Day
- Custodian Interviews Date/Time
- Copier Purchase – Current Lease Ending
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Adjourn Meeting