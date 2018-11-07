Salem City Council Meeting

Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

WEDNESDAY, November 7th, 2018 at 5:30 PM

**Due to ELECTION DAY 11/6/18**

** Amended to add (a.) & (f.) under new business on 11/6/18 at 12:30 PM **Open Meeting Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 10/9/2018

Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes

Old Business Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – (Updates, Demolition) Library – Financial / Auditor Recommendations (Updates, if any) Equipment Sales – Information for Sale of Road Grader, Generator, Water Plant, and Street Packer (Approved to sell at July 3rd Meeting – Approval put on hold at Oct 9th Meeting) Zoning Variance – M. Hoyer Appointed Boards & Committees Open Meeting Laws – Ordinance

New Business Building Permit – 110 W Liberty – Larry Hulen Water Rate Adjustment – Discussion / Ordinance #2018-02 Christmas Lights – Feehan McDowell – 307 E Oak St – Nuisance Violations Disconnect Water Plant Electricity Food Bank – Feehan

Approval of Bills