Salem City Council Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on November 7, 2018

Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

WEDNESDAY, November 7th, 2018 at 5:30 PM

**Due to ELECTION DAY 11/6/18**

** Amended to add (a.) & (f.) under new business on 11/6/18 at 12:30 PM **Open Meeting Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 10/9/2018

  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes

 

  1. Old Business
  2. Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – (Updates, Demolition)
  3. Library – Financial / Auditor Recommendations (Updates, if any)
  4. Equipment Sales – Information for Sale of Road Grader, Generator, Water Plant, and Street Packer (Approved to sell at July 3rd Meeting – Approval put on hold at Oct 9th Meeting)
  5. Zoning Variance – M. Hoyer
  6. Appointed Boards & Committees
  7. Open Meeting Laws – Ordinance

 

  1. New Business
    1. Building Permit – 110 W Liberty – Larry Hulen
    2. Water Rate Adjustment – Discussion / Ordinance #2018-02
    3. Christmas Lights – Feehan
    4. McDowell – 307 E Oak St – Nuisance Violations
    5. Disconnect Water Plant Electricity
    6. Food Bank – Feehan

 

  1. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  • Adjourn Meeting