Salem City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on November 7, 2018
Salem City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
WEDNESDAY, November 7th, 2018 at 5:30 PM
**Due to ELECTION DAY 11/6/18**
** Amended to add (a.) & (f.) under new business on 11/6/18 at 12:30 PM **Open Meeting Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 10/9/2018
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – (Updates, Demolition)
- Library – Financial / Auditor Recommendations (Updates, if any)
- Equipment Sales – Information for Sale of Road Grader, Generator, Water Plant, and Street Packer (Approved to sell at July 3rd Meeting – Approval put on hold at Oct 9th Meeting)
- Zoning Variance – M. Hoyer
- Appointed Boards & Committees
- Open Meeting Laws – Ordinance
- New Business
- Building Permit – 110 W Liberty – Larry Hulen
- Water Rate Adjustment – Discussion / Ordinance #2018-02
- Christmas Lights – Feehan
- McDowell – 307 E Oak St – Nuisance Violations
- Disconnect Water Plant Electricity
- Food Bank – Feehan
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Adjourn Meeting