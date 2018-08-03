Salem City Council Meeting

Salem City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on August 3, 2018
City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 7/3/2018
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – (Updates, Legal Status)
- Jeff Feehan – Water Leak / Excavation Bill (Updates)
- Library – Financial / Auditor Recommendations (Update)
- New Business
- 309 S Monroe St – Nuisance / Clean Up Agreement from 2016
- Nuisances (Updates from Hoyer/Feehan)
- Culvert Replacement Liberty St / Storm Drain Repair on E Oak St.
- Open Sealed Demolition Bids for 206 N Main St
- Roger Warrington – Building Permit
- Resolution # 2018-02 – Approve FY2018 City Street Financial Report
- A.P. – Rate Study
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Adjourn Meeting