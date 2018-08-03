Salem City Council Meeting

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at 5:30 PM

 

  1. Open Meeting
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 7/3/2018
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes

 

  1. Old Business
  2. Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – (Updates, Legal Status)
  3. Jeff Feehan – Water Leak / Excavation Bill (Updates)
  4. Library – Financial / Auditor Recommendations (Update)

 

  1. New Business
    1. 309 S Monroe St – Nuisance / Clean Up Agreement from 2016
    2. Nuisances (Updates from Hoyer/Feehan)
    3. Culvert Replacement Liberty St / Storm Drain Repair on E Oak St.
    4. Open Sealed Demolition Bids for 206 N Main St
    5. Roger Warrington – Building Permit
    6. Resolution # 2018-02 – Approve FY2018 City Street Financial Report
    7. A.P. – Rate Study

 

  1. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  • Adjourn Meeting