Salem City Council Meeting

Salem City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on June 5, 2018
AMENDED to add “m.” under New Business **
City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
WEDNESDAY, June 6th, 2018 at 5:30 PM
(Moved from Tuesday, due to Primary Election)
- Open Meeting-
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 5/1/2018
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Dillon Haynes – 205 W. Van Buren –Nuisance Abatement (Updates, if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any)
- Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St
- Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St.
- Equipment Sales – Kramer
- New Business
- Matthew Francy – 101 W Van Buren St – Water Bill
- ATV’s, Golf Carts, Scooters Ordinance – 2nd Reading
- Northway Well & Pump Quote – Myers
- Building Permit – Waterhouse/Gallup – 103 S Monroe – Utility Shed
- Fedler – 911 Address
- Fedler – Pond
- Kramer’s – Tobacco Permit Application
- Feral Cats – Hoyer
- Employee Benefits – Myers
- Salem Old Settler’s – Closing of Streets – Patterson
- Flowers for the City Park – Feehan
- Complaints / Current Issues
- Clerk’s Request for Time Off
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Adjourn Meeting