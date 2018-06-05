Salem City Council Meeting

AMENDED to add “m.” under New Business **

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

WEDNESDAY, June 6th, 2018 at 5:30 PM

(Moved from Tuesday, due to Primary Election)

Open Meeting- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 5/1/2018

Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes

Old Business Dillon Haynes – 205 W. Van Buren –Nuisance Abatement (Updates, if any) Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any) Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St. Equipment Sales – Kramer New Business Matthew Francy – 101 W Van Buren St – Water Bill ATV’s, Golf Carts, Scooters Ordinance – 2nd Reading Northway Well & Pump Quote – Myers Building Permit – Waterhouse/Gallup – 103 S Monroe – Utility Shed Fedler – 911 Address Fedler – Pond Kramer’s – Tobacco Permit Application Feral Cats – Hoyer Employee Benefits – Myers Salem Old Settler’s – Closing of Streets – Patterson Flowers for the City Park – Feehan Complaints / Current Issues Clerk’s Request for Time Off Approval of Bills