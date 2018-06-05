Salem City Council Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on June 5, 2018

AMENDED to add “m.” under New Business **

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

WEDNESDAY, June 6th, 2018 at 5:30 PM

(Moved from Tuesday, due to Primary Election)

  1. Open Meeting-
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 5/1/2018
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  1. Old Business
  2. Dillon Haynes – 205 W. Van Buren –Nuisance Abatement (Updates, if any)
  3. Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any)
  4. Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St
  5. Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St.
  6. Equipment Sales – Kramer
  7. New Business
    1. Matthew Francy – 101 W Van Buren St – Water Bill
    2. ATV’s, Golf Carts, Scooters Ordinance – 2nd Reading
    3. Northway Well & Pump Quote – Myers
    4. Building Permit – Waterhouse/Gallup – 103 S Monroe – Utility Shed
    5. Fedler – 911 Address
    6. Fedler – Pond
    7. Kramer’s – Tobacco Permit Application
    8. Feral Cats – Hoyer
    9. Employee Benefits – Myers
    10. Salem Old Settler’s – Closing of Streets – Patterson
    11. Flowers for the City Park – Feehan
    12. Complaints / Current Issues
    13. Clerk’s Request for Time Off
  8. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  • Adjourn Meeting