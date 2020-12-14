Salem Burglary

On December 4th, 2020, at approximately 9:50 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary to a business in the 200-Block S Main Street in Salem. An investigation determined the business was entered through a window. Items were reported damaged and stolen from inside. The investigation determined three individuals were involved. Daniel Rice, 18 of Mount Pleasant, and two juveniles have been identified and charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Theft in the Fifth Degree. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfield Police Department assisted in the investigation.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.****