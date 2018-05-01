Rylan Lee Bihn-Hattan

Rylan Lee Bihn-Hattan, one month old, of Farmington, Iowa, entered Heaven on Friday, April 27, 2018, in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa surrounded by his family.

Rylan Lee was born March 23, 2018 in Iowa City, the son of Will Lee Bihn and Taryn Renee McIntosch-Hattan.

Survivors include his parents: Will and Taryn of Farmington; one brother: Matthew; maternal grandparents: Tim & Tina Hattan of Farmington; Paternal grandparents: Mary and Tim Batley of Farmington; maternal great grandparents: Ronald and Sandra McIntosh of Farmington and Patricia Isham of Dana, Illinois; paternal great grandparents: Anna Liese Bihn of Donnellson and Larry Batley of Keokuk. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great grandmother: Sheena Stephenson; paternal great grandfather: William Bihn; maternal great grandfather: Melvin Hattan and uncle: Matthew Batley.

The family will meet with friends Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A memorials may be made in his memory to the family.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.