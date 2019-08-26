Ruth Winona Williams

Ruth Winona Williams, 97, of Danville, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Klein Center, West Burlington.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Harmony Bible Church, rural Danville. Rev. Kerry Gibson will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, rural Danville. Visitation will begin after 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28 at Elliott Chapel, New London, with the family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. A memorial has been established to Harmony Bible Church Missions.