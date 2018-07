Ruth Norton

Ruth Norton, 87, Mt. Union, died Friday, July 20, 2018 at Great River Medical Center.

Graveside services will be 10 AM, Monday at Burge Cemetery, New London with Pastor David Mixon officiating. There will be no formal visitation. A memorial has been established for New London Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.