Ruth Messer

Ruth Messer, 73 of Washington, died Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation Center of Washington. Ruth will be cremated, per her request, and no services will be held. Memorial donations to Alzheimer’s Research can be sent to the Beatty Funeral Home which is assisting Ruth’s family at this time.

Ruth Ann Messer was born December 13, 1943 in Bettendorf, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur R. and Velma A. (Rich) Messer. She was a member of the last graduating class of Wayland High School in 1962 and attended Burlington Beauty Academy, working as a hair stylist for five years. Later Ruth worked at the Contel / GTE Telephone Company for 24 years. She attended Cottonwood Church and enjoyed cooking, sports, keeping up with current events and was an avid reader.

Survivors include two brothers: Roger Messer of Williford, AK., David Messer of Tennessee, two sisters: Norma (James) Meyer of Wayland, Elizabeth (Fred) Rugg of Wayland, and three sisters-in-law: Jacki Messer of North Liberty, IA., Ina Rich and Mildred Rich both of Wayland, IA. Ruth is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews who were a great joy to her.

Preceding Ruth in death were her parents, two brothers: Russell Rich and Robert Rich, one sister-in-law Kathy Messer, and three half sisters.