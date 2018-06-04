Ruth Maxine Hotchkiss

Ruth Maxine Hotchkiss, age 95, of Washington, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the M.L. McCreedy Home in Washington.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Faith Baptist Church in Washington with Pastor Jon Rees officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church on Saturday morning. A private interment will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for Faith Baptist Church and Paws & More Animal Shelter. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent for Ruth’s family through the web at www.jonesfh.com.

Ruth was born July 9, 1922 in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Frank R. and Wava L. (Womelsdorf) Schantz. She graduated from Washington High School in 1941. Ruth was united in marriage to James Andrew Hotchkiss on January 16, 1951 in Batavia, Iowa.

Ruth was a farmer her entire life, working with her husband on the family farm. She also worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, McCleary Cummings Calendar Factory and for the Washington County Hospital. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and a 4-H enthusiast. In addition to being a beloved mother and grandmother, she was an amazing cook, a friend to all animals, and a great storyteller.

She is survived by her son, James F. Hotchkiss and wife Sandi of Washington, IA; son, Mark A. Hotchkiss and wife Connie of Wayland, IA; daughter, Lori L. Graber and husband Eric of Crawfordsville, IA; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her husband in 1992.