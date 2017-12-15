Ruth M. Stauffer

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth M. Stauffer, 90, of Wayland will be held Monday, December 18, 2017 at 10:30AM at St. James Catholic Church in Washington, Iowa with Father Bernie Weir and Father Paul Connolly officiating. Burial will follow at the Wayland Cemetery in Wayland, Iowa. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 2 – 5 PM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington with a Prayer Vigil at 2PM. A memorial fund has been established for St. James Catholic Church and Parkview Home. Ruth Stauffer died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Ruth Marie (Stalder) Stauffer was born May 31, 1927 in rural Wayland, the daughter of Fred and Emma (Kaufman) Stalder. She graduated from Wayland High School and on November 24, 1949 she was united in marriage to John Stauffer at St. James Catholic Church in Washington. Ruth was a homemaker and in 1974 she began working at Parkview Home as a housekeeper, certified nurse’s aide and med aide, retiring in 2013. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church and enjoyed caring for others, gardening, flowers and watching birds.

Survivors include three children: John (Rachael) Stauffer of Wayland, Mark (Diana) Stauffer of Cedar Rapids, Marcia Slycord of Pella, a son-in-law Gary Snyder of Pella, eight grandchildren: Graig Stauffer, Brooke Stauffer, Pam (Bryce) Biklen, Kelly (Gary) Hardison, Grant (Laura) Snyder, Jaci (Aaron) Vander Meiden, Morgan (Jon) Van Zee, Meredith Slycord and fiancé Jake Rietveld, granddaughter-in-law Sharon Stauffer, 15 great grandchildren: Carson, John, Christopher, Zachary, Molly, Sam, Emma Jane, Jaeden, Amelia, Ariana, Ellorie, Ryland, Hannah, Ethan and Hinnley.

Preceding Ruth in death were her parents, her husband John in 2000, daughter Jane Snyder, grandson Craig Stauffer and great grandson Jacob Stauffer.