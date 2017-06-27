Ruth M. Johnson

Ruth M. Johnson of Rockford, TN, formerly of the Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, IA communities, died peacefully on June 26, 2017, in her daughter Karen’s home at age 92. A visitation will be held at Olson Powell Memorial Chapel, 709 E. Mapleleaf Drive, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday July 2, 2017. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 3, 2017 at Prairie Grove Cemetery, Des Moines County, Iowa.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV.ORG). On line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com