Ruth M. Arbuckle (final arrangements)

Ruth M. Arbuckle, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, January 06, 2020 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A graveside funeral service for Mrs. Arbuckle will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 14th in the Chapel at the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, where burial will take place Friends may call from 12 Noon to 7 PM on Monday, January 13th at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to a fund for the neutering/spaying of cats at Northeast Animal Hospital. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Arbuckle, the former Ruth Marie Summers, was born November 3, 1933 in Hopkins, MO. She was the daughter of William Hayes and Elvena Agnes (Ancelet) Summers. She moved to Bonaparte, IA as a young child and then to Burlington where she received her education. She moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1967 where she met her future husband. On January 16, 1971 in Rock Island, IL, Ruth was united in marriage to Eugene “Pete” Arbuckle. Mr. Arbuckle died Monday, March 14, 1988 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Ruth was a longtime homemaker who also worked in the Housekeeping Department of (then) Iowa Wesleyan College, from which she retired in 1981. Ruth dearly loved and treasured all of her pet cats.

Those thankful for sharing in Ruth’s life include a special friend, Catherine Woodson Gross and all of Catherine’s family whom Ruth “adopted” as her own.

Ruth’s parents, husband and siblings all precede in death.