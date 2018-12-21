Ruth J. Roederer (final arrangements)

Ruth J. Roederer, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018, at the Henry County Health Center.

Visitation, with family present, will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., that morning, with the Reverend Joseph Phung officiating. Following the mass, cremation will be accorded. Inurnment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to St. Alphonsus Youth Program or Community Action Program. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born November 10, 1927, in Nevada, IA, Ruth Janette was the daughter of Clair Asa and Eva Naomi (Cattell) Taylor. She was a 1945 graduate of Bonaparte High School. On December 11, 1947, Ruth married Milton “Fuzz” Arthur Roederer in Mt. Pleasant. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2006.

Ruth worked several decades guiding and loving young children as the director of the St. Alphonsus CCD program, as a teacher with Candy Lane Preschool, and as a teacher with Henry County Headstart Program, retiring in 1990.

Actively involved throughout the community, Ruth’s greatest joy came from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Ladies for Charity, and Alter and Rosary Society of which she served as president. Ruth was dedicated to Community Action. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club where she golfed in the women’s league, West Side Mother’s Club, V.F.W. Auxiliary, and Henry County Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time at Midwest Old Threshers. For many years, Ruth provided transportation for friends that needed assistance getting to and from appointments around Mt. Pleasant.

Ruth is survived by four sons, John (Janet) Roederer of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Robert (Debi) Roederer of Mt. Pleasant, IA, William (Lisa) Roederer of West Des Moines, IA, and David (Paula) Roederer of Johnston, IA; a sister, Mary Meek of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and a brother, John Taylor of Omaha, NE. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Herb Taylor; and two sisters, Margaret Hofmann and Zada Riggs.