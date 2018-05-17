Ruth Caris

Ruth Elaine (Lawrence) Caris, 95 of Minneapolis, Minnesota and formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Mt. Olivet Nursing Home in Minneapolis.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 1:30 PM at Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, with Rev. Deborah Stowers officiating, the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Following the services at the cemetery the family will great friends at Jerry’s Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant. Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice in her memory.

