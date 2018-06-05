Ruth Ann (Garrels) Peterson

Ruth Ann (Garrels) Peterson, age 71, Storm Lake, IA and Englewood, FL died unexpectedly May 27, 2018 in Venice, Florida.

Ruth Ann was born November 26, 1946, the daughter of Elmer S. and Wilma F. (Beattie) Garrels. She was raised on the family farms in rural Mount Pleasant and graduated from Mount Pleasant Community High School in 1965. Ruth attended the University of Iowa and it is there she met David K. Peterson, rural Alta, IA. They were married July 20, 1968 at the First United Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant. Two sons were born into their home.

For over 35 years Ruth and Dave owned and managed Peterson Rentals and American Rental Center in Storm Lake.

In addition to many friends and other relatives, left to mourn their loss are her husband David; their sons, Chad and wife Jenny with children Alex and Ty (Cedar Rapids;) Patrick and wife Charity with children Hayley, Simon, Ruthie and Archer (Ankeny;) brothers Warren and Richard (both rural Mount Pleasant.) Ruth was predeceased by her parents; a sister Charlotte Summers; three brothers Floyd, Clifford and Stanford.

A June 16 gathering for family and friends will be held at her home 709 Seville Court, Storm Lake, IA 50588, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ruth was a longtime advocate for the National Wildlife Society and would request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the National Wildlife Fund, sent to the Storm Lake address.