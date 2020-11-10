Ruth Ann (Clark) Stoops

Ruth Ann (Clark) Stoops, 82, passed away, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hugoton, Kansas.

She was born on September 28, 1938 at Washington County Hospital in Washington, Iowa. She was the daughter of Frank D. and Martha P. (Pence) Clark.

Ruth graduated from Wayland Consolidated High School in Wayland, Iowa. She attended the State College of Iowa, Cedar Falls, where she got her degree in Teaching. She later obtained her Master’s Degree from Kansas State University.

Ruth and Richard E. Stoops were united in marriage at Saint John’s Methodist Church in Davenport, Iowa on August 16, 1964. They were married for 56 years. He survives.

Ruth’s passion was her family, grandchildren, and teaching. She taught for 42 plus years, teaching in Durant, Iowa, Davenport, Iowa, Alamogordo, New Mexico and in Liberal, Kansas. In Liberal, Kansas she taught 2nd Grade at McDermott Elementary School until her retirement in 2004. She also taught G.E.D. and English as a Second Language in the evenings at Seward County Community College.

Ruth was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, The Order of the Eastern Star, where she received her 50th year pin, and the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel.

Survivors include:

Her Husband, Richard Stoops Liberal, Kansas and Amarillo, Texas

Her Daughter, Ann Benfer and husband Kurt Guymon, Oklahoma

Her Son, Kyle Stoops and wife Stacey Andover, Kansas

Grandchildren: Savanah G. Stoops, Kyra A. Benfer and Joshua E. Benfer

Many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Norman Clark and his wife Dorothy, Thomas Calvin “Cal” Clark and his wife Kathleen “Tike”; and her sister Erma Wenger and her husband Gilbert “Gib.”

Visitation will be from 9am to 7pm Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Hornung Family Funeral Home, Liberal, Kansas.

Funeral Services will be at 2pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Liberal, Kansas with Pastor Max Whipple presiding. Ruth’s place of final rest will be at the Wayland Cemetery in Wayland, Iowa at a later date, with a private family interment.

While the family appreciates the love and support from family and friends, they require that masks be worn and social distancing be observed during all visitations and services.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Liberal, Kansas, or the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel Foundation, in care of the Hornung Family Funeral Home, 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS 67901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hornungfuneralhome.com

Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home in Wayland is assisting with local arrangements.