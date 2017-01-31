Russian Quattro, virtuosi on two violins and two cellos thrill with unique sound, Feb. 13

String quartet performs non-traditional songs with improvisation and technical skill

Fairfield, Iowa – Russian Quattro, virtuosi playing two violins and two cellos, feature precise musicianship, down-to-earth stage manner and a bevy of classical favorites make for a charming and unique evening of music at the Sondheim Theater, Monday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m. This is a singularly unique ensemble which will thrill its audiences with their performing of non-traditional “between the genres” compositions, sponsored by the Fairfield Concert Association.

Born from two of the cello players of Rastrelli Cello Quartet, which did three highly successful tours in the Midwest between 2007 and 2012, Russian Quattro is led by Kira Kraftzoff, and Sergio Drabkin, who did all of the arrangements for Rastrelli. The two have put together this group which includes two violinists, Michael Makarov and Vladislav Pesin.

This combination of instruments will produce a sound like a typical string quartet, but it will involve improvisation and technical abilities by the two new violinists that would exceed the usual string quartet sound. Kira will also mix in his cello as a third solo and improvisation instrument.

Their widely varied program mixes works by Tchaikovsky, Bach and Dvorak to George Gershwin, Dave Brubeck, Leroy Anderson and Glenn Miller.

Fairfield Concert Association members are admitted free to this performance with proof of membership. General admission tickets are available to the general public for $20 and are available at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center and online, www.FairfieldACC.com.