Russell W. Galbraith

Russell W. Galbraith, 82, of West Point, IA, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Henry County Health Center. A private, family graveside service, with interment, at Denmark Cemetery, will be held with Reverend Paul Connolly officiating. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. A complete obituary and on-line condolences may be found at www.olsonpowell.com.