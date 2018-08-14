Russel Lee Randolph

Russel Lee Randolph, 95, of New Boston, Iowa passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018 at the Donnellson Health Center.

Born May 4, 1923 in Argyle, Iowa the son of Ora and Adella (Beckett) Randolph. On December 20 1953, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, he married Bonnie Wilhelm.

Survivors include his wife: Bonnie of New Boston, Iowa; three daughters: Nancy (Jerry) Fett of Donnellson, Cindy (Kevin) Frueh of Donnellson and Lisa (Dave) Parker of Donnellson; grandchildren: Abby (Sam) Allworth, Adam (Emily) Fett, Ashley (Adam) Moeller, Eric (Liz) Frueh, Beth Nelson, Jonah (Abby) Parker and Lynnely Parker; one AFS daughter: Cristina (Riccardo Provato) Loguercio of Milan, Italy.

Russel was preceded in death by his parents, infant twin brothers, brother: Earl, sister: Luvina Alexander and one grandson in infancy.

He was a member of the Donnellson United Methodist Church. He was a 1941 graduate of Argyle High School, a United States Army Veteran WWII. Through the G.I. Bill, he attended General Motors air conditioning and auto transmission school in Detroit, Michigan. He owned and operated Randolph Service Station in Argyle from 1963 to 1977. He later retired as Parts Manager at Donnellson Implement. Russ participated in Great River Honor Flight #4 on October 12, 2010 and attended the Honor Flight Ball on June 24, 2012. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, traveling and watching RFD TV. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan.

Friends may call after 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 17, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa with Reverend David Barrett officiating. There will be a flag presentation by the Donnellson American Legion.

Following the service, his body will be cremated with a burial at a later date in the Charleston Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Donnellson United Methodist Church or Great River Honor Flight.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.