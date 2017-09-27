Rural Garbage Staying the Same for Now

The Henry County Supervisors decided to keep the county rural garbage system as is. All three supervisors said they received many calls that overwhelmingly supported keeping the four rural collection sites. The supervisors asked to hear from the rural residents because they were considering doing away with the outlying sites with the idea to have the Mt. Pleasant Central site open all week. And then hopefully encourage more recycling since the central site offers more collection services. Another concern dealt with illegal dumping at the outlying sites when the truck wasn’t there but several in attendance said they have not observed a problem. It is believed the rural residents do appreciate and respect this free service paid for by the county with local option sales tax dollars. The supervisors and provider Prottsman Sanitation will continue to promote increased recycling since it saves the county money. There are no tonnage fees for disposing of recycling. Prottsman is now handing out new recycling containers to the rural households.