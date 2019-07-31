Runaway Juveniles Charged with Burglary

July 29 four juveniles were reported as runaways from the Christamore House. The next day a burglary was reported at the Coffee Depot at 420 North Adams Street in Mount Pleasant. The four were observed on camera at the scene. Items and money were taken from the business and a door was damaged. Mount Pleasant Police spent Tuesday morning responding to several other burglary calls involving a residence and vehicles. Two of the juveniles were located at the Wal-Mart Supercenter and taken into custody. The other two were observed in a vehicle and eventually located at a residence on East Madison Street. They ran from police but were quickly caught. Charges of Burglary in the 3rd degree and Interference with Official Acts were filed and the investigation into the entire situation continues. Police were assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New London Police and numerous Mount Pleasant residents. Police say the investigation was partially a result of concerned citizens calling in suspicious activity. Police continue to urge citizens to call in any suspicious activities they observe.