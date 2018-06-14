Run for the Fallen

Motorists traveling Hwy 34 between Ottumwa and Mt. Pleasant Wednesday were sure to notice 4 plus runners carrying flags accompanied by several vehicles. These are volunteers with America’s Run for the Fallen, honoring the men and women who have died during the War on terror since Oct 12, 2000. A rotating team of more than 400 active duty military and civilian members thru out the nation are running 6100 miles thru 19 states over 5 months. The run began April 7 in Irwin, California and will finish at Arlington National Cemetery on August 5th. In the mean time they stopped overnight in Mt. Pleasant…staying on the IW campus and enjoying a meal at the First United Methodist Church. There was also a brief ceremony at the church. Thursday morning they hit the road at 7 am headed for Burlington and then into Illinois. KILJ talked with the Lead run Captain in Iowa Jody Ranisate who is with the runners. She said the team stops at one mile intervals where a pre-staked hero marker is placed. They read aloud names of the fallen while holding four flags aloft and then present arms. They switch out runners before continuing on. The team made 43 stops on Wednesday’s route. Runners carry full size flags…the American flag, the Iowa flag, the Honor and Remember Flag and the Honor and Sacrifice flag. Follow the live feed at run for the fallen .org.