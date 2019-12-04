Royce Miller

David Royce Miller, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 PM on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21ST, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Royce entrusted his body to the Deeded Body Program of the University of Iowa for scientific research. Burial will be at a later date in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

Those considering an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers may direct memorials to the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center or the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

