Royce B. Roth

Royce B. Roth, 81, died Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at his home in Wayland, Iowa. VISITATION WILL BE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2017 FROM 6-8:00 PM AND SATURDAY 1 HOUR PRIOR TO THE SERVICE AT SUGAR CREEK MENNONITE CHURCH. A Memorial service will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Sugar Creek Mennonite Church, Wayland where he was an active member. A private family graveside service was at Bethel Mennonite Cemetery.

Royce Benjie Roth was born May 17, 1936, near Wayland, Iowa, the second son of Elmer G. and Minnie F. Wenger Roth. Royce married Eileen Buzzard from Elkhart, Indiana on March 24, 1956.

Royce lived his priorities in this order, faith, family, and friends. Royce was a farmer at heart working as a dairy farmer and in sales for Kennedy’s Dairy, Asgrow Seed, and Wayne Feed, retiring 1995. Over the years, they lived in Glenwood Springs, CO, Wayland, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa City, and Crawfordsville. In retirement, they spent winters in Sarasota, FL.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, Wayland, three children, Patty Roth Bancroft (Roger), Montrose, MO; Jerry Roth (Joyce), Crawfordsville; Jay Roth (Margie), Lakewood, CO; and two brothers, Willard E. (Alice) Roth, Goshen, IN; Larry D. (Mary Lou) Roth, Wayland; and two sisters, Karen Watson (Gordon) Washington; Janice Lindner (Roger) Keokuk; and brother-in-law, Gerald Buzzard (Nina) Greensburg, PA. He had 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son-in-law, Steve Custer.

Royce asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Crooked Creek Christian Camp or Sugar Creek Mennonite Church for Mennonite Disaster Service and mailed to P.O. Box 216, Wayland, IA 52654.