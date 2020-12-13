Rosemary “Rose” Smith

Rosemary “Rose” Smith, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 11, 2020 at the New London Specialty Care Center. She was born on July 14, 1941 in Henry County to Merle Otto and Mary Marie (Todd) Scarff and had since been a lifelong resident.

Roses’ education started in Montgomery rural school near Trenton, Iowa and finished in the Mt. Pleasant school system. She married Charles Wesely, but later divorced and married James “Jim” Smith.

Rose was of the Presbyterian faith and was not a member of any clubs or organizations. She worked at Emerson Electronics early on and everyone that came across her knew Rosemary was a genuine caretaker at heart and always put others before herself. For years she was an in-home caretaker to many in the area and worked for years as CNA at the Henry County Health center, as well at the Willows Assisted Living Center. When her older grandchildren were born, she started an in-home daycare to help care for them as well as other local children. She also was a foster mother to many over the years.

Rosemary’s humanity and kindness will never be forgotten, and her legacy will live on through her family. Somedays you wake up and are ready to take on the day with full force, ready to smile, and others not so much – not Rosemary. Always so kind. She was a simple person with a huge “heart of gold” who always put others, especially children, ahead of her own responsibilities and needs. When able, she would work two or three jobs to have the funds to help others and gave all she had, plus more to whoever needed help.

Her family, especially the kids, were her main priority and definitely her pride and joy, along with her many animals over the years, including her little dog, Sassy. She thrived on having her grandkids around and always stressed the importance of family, and cooking holiday dinners.

Those surviving Rosemary and whom she enjoyed spending her time with was her five children; Roger Wesely, Cindy (Lynn) Conrad, Rick (Kevin) Holden-Smith, Jimmy (Shelly) Smith, and Todd (Renee) Smith; Twelve Grandchildren Jamie Conrad, Allison Smith, Jordan Wesely, Jason Conrad, Micah Leslie, Caleb Smith, Tyler Wesely, Alyssa Smith, Dalton Smith, Tessa Smith, Jenna Smith, Ryan Holden-Smith; and 13 Great-Grandchildren Justis Smith-Riley, Jaydin Smith-Riley, Linkahn Conrad, Gage Whaley, Jersie Smith-Riley, Sadie Rogers, Leah Whaley, Alton Leslie, Jason Rogers, Zain Leslie, Jalynn Conrad, Orie Leslie, and Lokie Leslie, her husband Jim, one brother, Robert (Bob) Scarff, one sister Patty Kerr, and many nieces and nephews.

Rosemary was proceeded in death by her parents, three sisters – Ruth VanTrump, Roberta Calloway, and Helen Parrot, and one grandson, Justin Smith.

A private family service for Rosemary will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Kimzey Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Open visitation will be 9 AM-9 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks and Social Distancing will be requested at the funeral home.