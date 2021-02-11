Rosemary Louise Boyer

Rosemary Louise Boyer, 87, of Franklin, Iowa, passed away at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Kensington in Fort Madison, Iowa.

She was born on March 3, 1933, in Donnellson, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Lake) Kramer. On November 13, 1954 she married Robert Glenn Boyer at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 27, 1999.

She is survived by three sons: Richard Lee (Lori) Boyer of Argyle, Iowa, Gregory Dee of Farmington, Iowa and Eric Jon (Amy) of Franklin, Iowa; two daughters: Debra Ann (Kenneth) Martinson of Franklin, Iowa and Brenda Sue Boyer (Jim Kempker) of Fort Madison, Iowa; nine grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; one sister: Marcella (Erwin) Rippenkroeger of Fort Madison, Iowa; one sister-in-law: Lorinne Boyer of the Kensington and one brother-in-law: Dale (Sadie) Boyer of Virginia. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons: Douglas and Christopher Boyer; one grandson: Levi Martinson; one daughter-in-law: Rita Boyer; three brothers and five sisters.

Rosie was a graduate of Donnellson High School. She worked for Sheaffer Pen in Fort Madison. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point and the Altar and Rosary Society of the church. She loved her flowers and enjoyed traveling and going out to eat.

Friends may call between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant. Mass will be lived streamed on the church Facebook page and posted on her obituary Tribute Wall on our website following the service at: www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in her memory for Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.