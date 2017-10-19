Rose Stuekerjuergen

Rose Stuekerjuergen, 95, of West Point, Iowa passed away at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the West Point Care Center in West Point.

Born December 16, 1921 in Fort Madison, Iowa the daughter of Frank and Josephine (Schneider) Krogmeier. On November 29, 1947 she married Gilbert Stuekerjuergen in Fort Madison, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2005.

Survivors include her four children: Karen (Dave) Stevens of New London, Iowa, Ralph Stuekerjuergen of Wever, Iowa, Sylvia (John) Hunolt of Ottumwa, Iowa and Karl (Lee) Stuekerjuergen of West Point, Iowa; six grandchildren: Barbara Puffinbarger, Angie (Glen) Woodsmall, Jason (Deatta) Hunolt, Holly (Rob) Conlee, Shawn (Erica) Kemper and Shane Kemper; twelve great grandchildren: Dalton Puffinbarger, Daymon, Devon and Colton Woodsmall, Caitlyn and Nicholas Conlee, Kyle, Kaiden and Arabel Kemper and Hailey, Ronin and Abrahm Kemper; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Cele Krogmeier of West Point, Iowa, Nellie Menke of West Point, Iowa and Wilma and Leo Danze of Austin, Texas and two aunts: Henrietta Blasz of Northlake, Illinois and Carol Schneider of Fort Madison, Iowa.

She Was preceded in death by her parents and husband: Gilbert; three brothers: Frank Krogmeier, Jr., Kenneth Krogmeier and Earl Krogmeier and two sisters: Caroline Derr and Barbara Steffensmeier.

Rose was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point and the Des Moines Valley Rock and Relic Club. She enjoyed quilting, tatting, various needlework, gardening, being a farmer’s wife and homemaker, rock hunting, stamp collecting and square dancing.

Friends may call and meet with the family from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 23, 2017 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established in her memory to Calvary Cemetery and Friends of the Library for the Blind.

The Schmitz Funeral Homes in West Point are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com