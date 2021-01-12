Rosanna M. Steffensmeier

Rosanna M. Steffensmeier, 92, of rural Fort Madison Iowa, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the West Point Care Center in West Point.

She was born on June 25, 1928, in rural Houghton, Iowa, the daughter of William and Anna (Menke) Sanders. On June 25, 1953, she married LeRoy Henry Steffensmeier at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2015.

She is survived by five sons: Bill Steffensmeier of Fort Madison, Bob Steffensmeier of Fort Madison, Joe (Kathy) Steffensmeier of West Point, Pat (Peggy) Steffensmeier of West Point and Tom (Carla) Steffensmeier of West Point; four daughters: MaryLee Burgason of Cedar Rapids, Sue (Joe) Butler of Burlington, Joan (Bob) Conley of Madison, Wisconsin and Jean (Brad) Schulte of Fort Madison; twenty-seven grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: LeRoy; one son in infancy; six brothers and three sisters.

Rosanna was a graduate of St. John’s Catholic School in Houghton. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, the Altar and Rosary Society of the church and the former Daughters of Isabella. She was a 4-H leader for several years and enjoyed spending time volunteering for the church. Rosanna also enjoyed gardening, baking, quilting, and playing cards. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Friends may call between 12:00 noon and 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. Attendees will be required to wear masks and social distance.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Mass will be lived streamed on the church Facebook page and posted on her Tribute Wall on our website: www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory for St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.