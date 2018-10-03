Rosalene E. “Rosie” Kramer

Rosalene E. “Rosie” Kramer, 93, of Salem, Iowa passed at 1:35 p.m. on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Park Place Elder Living in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Born on May 25, 1925 in St. Paul, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Mary Vantiger. On February 12, 1946, she married Maurice J. Kramer at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1992.

Survivors include: eight sons: Tom (Rose) Kramer of Mankato, Minnesota, John (Sunok) Kramer of Urbandale, Iowa, Donnie (Colleen) Kramer of Salem, Iowa, Jerry (Sherry) Kramer of Double Oaks, Texas, Tony (Connie) Kramer of Salem, Iowa, Bob (Patty Kimmell) Kramer of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Charles (Teresa) Kramer of Salem, Iowa; four daughters: Janet (Jerry) Graber of Donnellson, Iowa, Linda Kramer of Salem, Iowa, Mary (Lyle) Waters of Muscatine, Iowa, Annette (Marty) Hoyer of Burlington, Iowa; thirty-four grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Maurice, one son: Ronald, two brothers: Conrad Vantiger and Leo Vantiger, two sisters: Mary Catherine Vantiger and Rita Kamp.

Rosie was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa. She owned and operated Kramer’s 66 Service Station with her husband in Salem for 25 years. Rosie was a treasurer and tour guide of Lewelling Quaker Museum in Salem. She was a member of the Salem American Legion Auxiliary for 55 years and served as President. Rosie was a Matriarch of Salem Veterans Memorial.

Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa where family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 5, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewelling Quaker Museum.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.