Ronnie “Ron” W. Hart, 76, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Eolia, Missouri.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Steve English officiating. Private family burial will be in the Grant Cemetery rural Rome. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday September 4, 2020 at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. A memorial has been established in his memory.
