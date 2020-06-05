Ronnie Pendell

Ronnie Ray Pendell, 64, of New London, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. He was born April 5, 1956 in Mt. Pleasant to James Paul and Marilyn Tindill Pendell. On December 13, 2013, he married Rosina West Pendell in New London.

Ronnie attended Mt. Pleasant High School and Finley Chapel. He enjoyed motorcycles, old cars, John Wayne, playing solitaire, doing crossword puzzles, collecting die-cast cars, and spending time with his American Bulldog Boxer, Tank.

He was a correctional officer in Ft. Madison and retired from the medium security correctional facility in Mt. Pleasant where he also served as a fireman. Each year he volunteered to help with the Mt. Pleasant fireworks.

He was a member of New London VFW Post #7641 and served four years in the Marine Corp at 29 Palms, San Diego and on a ship near Okinawa during the evacuation of Viet Nam.

Survivors include his wife of New London; his children, Candice (Lloyd) Sammons of Salem, Dallas Pendell of Mt. Pleasant, Valerie (Trevor) Schneider of Winfield, Wendy (Charlie) McDowell of Salem, Jamie (Melissa) West of Lone Tree and Amanda (Brandon) Frank of Burlington; fifteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy (Greg) Witte and Connie Pendell, both of Mt. Pleasant. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service for Mr. Pendell will be held at 11:00 AM, June 22, 2020 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, with the family receiving friends beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery, New London with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. A memorial has been established for New London Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.