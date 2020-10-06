Ronald William Henle

Ronald William Henle, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, IA passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA. As were Ron’s wishes, his body has been cremated. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Ron’s honor may be directed to the family and mailed c/o Cranston Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 189, Fairfield, IA 52556. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Ronald William Henle was born on October 23, 1949 in Marshalltown, IA to Dale and Shirley Fraker Henle. He grew up in Toledo, IA and attended South Tama High School where he graduated with the class of 1967. Ron knew the value of hard work and began working at an early age. He worked as a gas station attendant, grocery store clerk, cook, and helped his father-in-law with his dairy operation. He eventually began working as a lineman for the electric company and then moved into management. During this time, he was united in marriage to Debra Black. The two became proud parents to three children: Susan, Scott, and Jill. Ron retired from the Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities in 2012 which made more time to hunt, fish, golf and most importantly, spend time with his children and grandchildren. He always took time to attend his grandchildren’s events or help pass on his knowledge of hunting and fishing. Ron served many years on the volunteer fire department and was a former member of the Fairfield City Council. Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Henle; an infant brother, Dennis Dale; maternal grandparents, Henrietta and Roy Fraker and paternal grandparents, Frank and Nettie Henle.

Left to share his story is his loving wife, Debby Henle of Mt. Pleasant, IA; three children, Susan May of Newnan, GA, Scott Henle of Iowa Falls, IA and Jill Smith of Batavia, IA; his father, Dale Henle of Mt. Pleasant, IA; one brother, Rodney (Patty) Henle of Toledo, IA as well as seven grandchildren and many extended family and friends.