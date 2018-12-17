Ronald William “Bear” Scherer ( final arrangements)

Ronald William “Bear” Scherer, 54, of New London, died Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.

The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Jerry Phillips officiating. Friends may call beginning at 9 am, with the family present one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery, New London. A memorial has been established for PAWS Animal Shelter, Ft. Madison.

Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.