Ronald L. Westerbeck

Ronald L. Westerbeck, 70, of Wayland, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was born September 24, 1949 in Mt. Pleasant to Marlyn “Tink” and Ruth Kinney Westerbeck. He married Cynthia Sue Swan in Winfield; they later divorced.

Ron worked as a mechanic for a short time and did carpentry work on the side

however, due to declining health, he was forced to retire.

He was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and was of the Methodist faith and was being ministered to by Cottonwood Methodist Church.

He was an avid reader, enjoyed carpentry and woodworking, being outdoors,

and was an excellent chess player.

Survivors include his son Christopher L. (Sarah) Westerbeck of Katy, Texas; four grandchildren, Rachel, Alexander, Emily and Emma; brother Randolph of Hudson, Florida; and sister Linda Kay Bolick of New Port Richey, Florida. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Stanley.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and a private family service will be held at Elliott Chapel, New London in keeping with the Governor’s executive order during the COVID-19 health crisis. Inurnment will be at Burge Cemetery.

